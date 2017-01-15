(Video) Romelu Lukaku goal: Everton man produces clinical finish and epic celebration as Man City toil

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock against Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday with a clinical finish to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side.

After some impressive build-up play, the ball was squared into the Belgian international’s path and he made no mistake as he guided his effort beyond Claudio Bravo and into the back of the net.

Lukaku took the opportunity to revel in his own brilliance with a great celebration as he sent the home faithful wild in the first instalment of Sky Sports’ ‘Merseyside vs Manchester’ Sunday special.

Quality finish from Lukaku to give Everton a 1-0 lead against Manchester City

Following yesterday’s results, City need to win to keep up the pace with their Premier League title rivals and they certainly don’t want to suffer a setback of a loss.

Guardiola’s men were slightly indifferent over the festive period, and after their impressive 5-0 win over West Ham United in the FA Cup last time out, they will be hoping to build on that rather than take another step back.