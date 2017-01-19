AC Milan transfer news: Loan move edging closer, Serie A winger on radar as fears raised over 17-year-old wonderkid

AC Milan have their hands tied in January as they await completion of the takeover of the club, but that hasn’t stopped transfer speculation.

One man that is likely to arrive at the San Siro this month is Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, with the Spaniard closing in on a switch.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs are close to finally reaching an agreement, with the Premier League outfit accepting a loan deal for the rest of the season with an option to buy.

It had previously been reported that Ronald Koeman was pushing for an obligation to buy, but it looks as though they could now be set to relax that requirement and push through a deal.

Deulofeu’s arrival would be a major boost for Milan to give them options and depth on the flanks, with M’Baye Niang in particular at risk of losing his place having struggling in recent months.

Meanwhile, it looks as though coach Vincenzo Montella really is prioritising the wide positions, as Gazzetta claim that Atalanta winger Alejandro Gomez is on the Rossoneri’s summer transfer wishlist.

It’s reported that Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani spoke with his agent on Monday and now he awaits permission from the Chinese owners to seal the deal in June.

A move in January is not possible as La Dea have no intention of losing their influential captain midway through the campaign, and ultimately Milan don’t have the budget to sign him.

The 28-year-old is having a great season and so it’s no surprise that he’s attracted Milan’s attention, as he’s scored five goals and provided six assists in 20 Serie A appearances and could now be set for a big summer move.

In contrast, there is also some negative transfer gossip for Milan too as despite the club’s desire to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma to an immediate extension on his 18th birthday on February 25, his agent Mino Raiola is keen to see what the new ownership brings to the club, as reported by Pianeta Milan.

That in turn could open up an opportunity for a European giant to swoop for the 17-year-old, and ultimately nothing can be ruled out.

Donnarumma has gone on record stating his love for Milan as it’s the club he supported growing up, and it’s hoped from a Rossoneri perspective that whatever the outcome of the takeover, that he is ready to commit his long-term future with them.