Video: Magnificent individual effort from Harry Kane makes game safe for England

Harry Kane’s second England goal of the night, to take their Euro 2024 qualifier away from visitors Italy, was all his own work.

Receiving a long ball out from the back, the Bayern Munich centre-forward managed to get clear of his marker by the halfway line, beat the covering defender to the ball, hold off another and then slot the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was yet another example of the importance of Kane to this team, and the goal is somewhat fitting if it’s the one that guarantees England’s passage to the finals in Germany next year.

Pictures from Channel Four, beIN Sports and Viaplay

