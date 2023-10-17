Video: Harry Kane levels it up for England from the spot

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Harry Kane was Johnny on the spot once again to level things up for England against Italy at Wembley.
Jude Bellingham had been sent sprawling in the area and the only surprise was that it took a two-minute VAR check before the spot-kick was eventually awarded.
Kane stepped up and sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way, scoring his 60th goal for England in the process.
To put that in perspective, the entire England XI other than Kane only have 47 goals between them.
GOAL!
