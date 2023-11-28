Video: Newcastle pounce on goalkeeper mistake to stun PSG in Paris

Newcastle have taken a surprise lead in their Champions League clash with PSG in Paris as Alexander Isak pounces on a mistake from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Eddie Howe’s side need to win tonight to keep their Champions League knockout hopes alive and the Premier League outfit were not favourites before kick-off given their injuries.

However, the Magpies have stunned PSG within the opening 25 minutes as Isak converted a mistake from Donnarumma after the Italian goalkeeper pushed a shot right into the striker’s path.

