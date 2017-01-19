Arsenal injury news: Gunners handed massive triple fitness boost as Wenger confirms trio back in training

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had some positive news on Thursday as he revealed that Hector Bellerin, Francis Coquelin and Kieran Gibbs are back in training.

The Gunners have rediscovered some form in recent weeks and will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games with a win over Burnley this weekend.

As they continue to try and keep up the pace in the Premier League title race, Wenger will be delighted that he is welcoming back key players from injury to move closer to having a full-strength squad at his disposal.

The latest to return are Bellerin, Coquelin and Gibbs, giving the French tactician quality in both his starting line-up and bench with the fixtures still coming thick and fast as the Champions League also returns next month.

Wenger will be hopeful that all three can avoid any setbacks and continue to make good progress in training, although it’s unclear at this stage as to whether they’ll be ready for the weekend.

Nevertheless, having recovered from those bitterly disappointing defeats to Everton and Manchester City, things are looking more and more positive for Arsenal as they continue to build some momentum on and off the pitch.

They still have a long way to go to silence their detractors of course, but with new contracts being agreed on and players returning from injury, things are certainly looking pretty positive at the Emirates as the business end of the season isn’t too far away.