Liverpool legend urges key star to stay at Anfield but insists Reds would rightly demand significant fee

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has insisted that he wants Daniel Sturridge to remain at the club and help them reach their objectives.

It’s not been easy for the England international this season as coupled with continued injury problems, he’s made just five Premier League starts.

In total, he’s bagged six goals in 17 appearances in all competitions, but despite his struggles, Gerrard wants to see him stay at Anfield as he believes that he can play a pivotal role in getting the Reds where they want to be this season.

“He’s capable of world-class moments and performances and I think Liverpool are on the verge of something really big under this manager,” he said, as per ESPN FC.

“Maybe he is frustrated from week to week but there’s a great chance he could get silverware with Liverpool in the near future. If I were him I’d be patient. I think there’s good things on the horizon.”

Further, the BT Sport pundit added that in the event that Liverpool did decide to sell the injured-plagued striker, then he would still command a huge fee as his natural ability to score goals makes him a rare commodity in today’s game.

Nevertheless, unless he starts to show that on a consistent basis for Liverpool between now and the end of the season then it will only lead to further frustration for all concerned.

As the Merseyside giants continue to push for the Premier League title this season, they’ll be desperate to get Sturridge back in top form with Sadio Mane currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations and the likes of Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi not quite offering the same quality in front of goal.

It remains to be seen if Sturridge delivers, but Gerrard is under no doubt that the 27-year-old is the man to help Jurgen Klopp’s side achieve something big this year.