Chelsea vs Hull City team news: talisman recovers in time to feature for the Blues but Hull could be without key midfielder

Chelsea host Hull City on Sunday afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Antonio Conte’s side bounced back from their White Hart Lane defeat against Leicester last week, taking home all three points in a 3-0 victory. It saw the Blues extend their lead to seven points, and they are going to take some catching.

On Sunday they face 18th place Hull City, with newly-appointed manager Marco Silva facing the toughest test of his Hull career to date.

The BBC summarised all the latest team news ahead of the game. They note that Chelsea talisman Diego Costa has recovered from a back injury in time to be in contention to start on Sunday. John Terry is also available once more after serving a one-match suspension for the red card he picked up during his side’s FA Cup victory over Peterborough.

As per the BBC, Robert Snodgrass is a doubt as he battles with a muscle problem, but David Meyler should be available.