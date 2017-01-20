Steven Gerrard returns: Liverpool legend returns to his beloved club to help youngsters scale the heights he did with the Reds

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has returned to his beloved club, according to the Mirror.

Gerrard wrote his name into Liverpool folklore during an illustrious 17-year career at Anfield. The former England captain made 710 appearances for the Reds, finding the back of the net 186 times from midfield.

He also lifted nine pieces of silverware for Liverpool. That includes the Champions League, where Gerrard’s man of the match performances inspired his side to an unlikely comeback in Istanbul. He did not, however, ever win the Premier League title.

He is now back at the club where he made so many memories. The Mirror report that Gerrard has been handed a role with Liverpool’s academy.

The Mirror quote Gerrard, who expressed his delight at returning to the club, but insisted sentiment wasn’t the only motivator: “It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.”

It really is the stuff of dreams for Gerrard and the Liverpool faithful. He made his debut almost 20 years ago, and he’ll now be helping the youngsters scale similar heights.