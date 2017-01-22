(Image): Chelsea player celebrates fantastic debut goal in Championship clash

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown celebrated his debut for Huddersfield with a goal and the man of the match award, and took to social media after the game to celebrate.

The midfielder started in a creative role pushed high up the pitch and picked up a first half goal to show that manager David Wagner had done well to trust the former West Brom youngster in the Championship clash against Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich.

At this rate, Antonio Conte will have to make his way to the John Smith’s stadium for a look pretty soon.