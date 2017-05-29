Huddersfield Town promoted as Playoff Final penalties save Izzy Brown from indignity of £170m miss vs Reading

Huddersfield Town will compete in the Premier League next season after winning the Championship Playoff Final at Wembley.

Promotion sees Huddersfield rise to the top division of English football for the first time since 1972.

Incredible scenes at Wembley as Huddersfield Town's winning penalty hit the net to secure Premier League football?pic.twitter.com/YKVwKI4AtL — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 29, 2017

The financial reward for Playoff success is estimated to be £170m, as reported by The Mirror, who claim that figure will rise to £290m should Huddersfield avoid relegation next season.

Naturally, with so much at stake, the game became tense and scrappy.

Chances were at a premium and no goals were scored during 90 minutes or the half-hour of extra time.

However, Huddersfield did have a huge chance to find the net right at the start of the final.

It fell to Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown, who fired wide at the far post with an open goal gaping.

What a miss, Izzy Brown. pic.twitter.com/8ApgQWmWUO — Natter Football (@NATTERFOOTBALL) May 29, 2017

Had Brown scored, rather than produce one of the misses of the season, Huddersfield would have probably won the final comfortably.

But that would have been boring!

Instead, the game was decided by the lottery of penalties and it was Huddersfield who had the winning ticket, prevailing 4-3 after Liam Moore missed and Terriers goalkeeper Danny Ward saved from Jordan Obita.