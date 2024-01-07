Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward is reportedly wanted by Premier League side Sheffield United.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who claims the Foxes’ shot-stopper is wanted by Chris Wilder.

The Welsh keeper became Leicester’s number one after Kasper Schmeichel left the club 18 months ago, however, opting to bring in Mads Hermansen, manager Enzo Maresca demoted Ward to a backup role.

Consequently, the experienced keeper is now facing an uncertain future and could leave the King Power before the close of the January transfer window.

Since joining Leicester from Liverpool in 2018, 30-year-old Ward, who has 18 months left on his contract, has kept 16 clean sheets in 47 games in all competitions.