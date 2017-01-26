Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool suffer transfer blow as midfield general has his release clause increased to £51M

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuits of Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, report The Sun.

Pereira firmly established himself as one of Portugal’s most accomplished midfielders during his time at Maritimo. His good form earned him a move to Porto, where he has continued with his development and become a cornerstone in the side.

His 16 caps for the Portuguese national team are testament to how high he is rated in his home country. He was part of the Portugal squad that was triumphant in Euro 2016.

As per The Sun, all of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in securing Pereira’s services, as they look to add steel to their midfield. However, the tabloid believe that his release clause now stands at £51 million and thus the Premier League giants may opt against making a move.

All three have demonstrated their immense financial power in recent transfer windows, but it remains to be seen whether they’d be willing to part with that sort of figure to land Pereira.