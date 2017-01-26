Arsenal starlet set for loan exit as Aston Villa lead race to land 21-year-old

Arsenal are reportedly set to allow Chuba Akpom to leave the club on loan this month, with Aston Villa keen on snapping him up.

Goals have been a real problem for Villa boss Steve Bruce, as his side have managed just 28 in 27 games which has contributed to the fact that they still sit in a lowly 13th place in the Championship standings.

While top goalscorer Jonathan Kodjia is set to return earlier than expected after Ivory Coast’s premature elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations, his absence has made the problem worse in recent weeks and has led to Villa losing their momentum under Bruce.

However, according to The Birmingham Mail, they could be set to boost their ranks with the loan signing of Akpom, a player that Bruce knows well having worked with him during his time in charge at Hull City.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals for the Tigers as they earned promotion to the Premier League last season, and it appears as though the pair could link up again and attempt to repeat the trick.

It’s added that a number of Championship clubs are interested in the Arsenal starlet, and he will likely be open to the idea of a temporary exit from the Emirates after struggling with an injury in recent months.

Akpom has been limited to just one appearance for the senior side so far this season which came early in the EFL Cup. He’s scored three goals in four Premier League 2 appearances to show his worth, but he’ll hope to gain regular football between now and the end of the season wherever possible.

Villa would seemingly be a sensible move with Bruce capable of getting the best out of him, but it remains to be seen if he can secure a switch before the deadline next week.