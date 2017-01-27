Theo Walcott’s Arsenal teammates won’t be impressed with this snub

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott was asked in an interview with the club to give his opinion on the three best players in the world right now.

While Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to name but a few were probably hoping for a mention, they were left sadly disappointed with their Gunners teammate.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were at the top of the list as immediate picks, but rather than keep it in-house thereafter, Walcott went with Gareth Bale as his third pick.

It will undoubtedly thrill Arsenal fans that the England international has gone with a former Tottenham Hotspur player, but given their history having both come through the ranks at Southampton, it’s clear that Walcott is delighted with how the Welshman is doing in the Spanish capital.

“If I’m being honest I didn’t think he’d be, for me now, the third best player in the world. It’s just my opinion,” he noted.

“When you think he’s a left-back and kept moving up and up and now can obviously play at No.10, left-wing, right-wing and some of the goals he scores. He’s proving me wrong, that’s for sure.

“We’re the same age. We used to live in the same room together at the lodge at Southampton. We loved messing about.”

The likes of Luis Suarez and Neymar have probably got something to say about all this too, but in truth, they probably won’t even hear about it or be too bothered.

Nevertheless, we all have our own opinions and ultimately there will be many who agree with Walcott’s rankings. Although Sanchez and Ozil will hope to force themselves into that top bracket between now and the end of the season by delivering silverware to Arsenal.