Chelsea suffer transfer blow as target is offered a contract extension with improved terms following £3M rejected bid

Celtic are set to offer goalkeeper Craig Gordon a new contract in a bid to fend of interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea, according to the Standard.

Gordon is well known to avid followers of the Premier League, having made 88 appearances in England’s top tier during a five-year stint at Sunderland.

As per the Standard, Chelsea are keen to bring Gordon back to the Premier League. The paper believe that Chelsea have had a £3 million bid rejected in their efforts to secure his services.

They believe that Chelsea are in the market for a new reserve goalkeeper, with Asmir Begovic expected to leave to one of the Blues’ Premier League counterparts.

Antonio Conte may well have to look elsewhere than Gordon, however, as the Standard report that Brendan Rodgers is preparing to offer him a new contract with improved terms in a bid to convince him to reject Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be able to get a new stopper before the transfer window closes in a few days time.