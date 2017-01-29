Liverpool ace agrees new £120k-a-week deal to fend off PL rivals

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has reportedly agreed terms on a new contract worth £120,000-a-week to end talk of a possible exit from Anfield.

The 28-year-old has been in good form this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 20 Premier League appearances as he has become a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, with that good form and success comes interest from other clubs, and it’s noted by The Express that both Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are both keen on the England international.

Despite that interest, it appears as though they will both be left disappointed as Liverpool are keen to secure Lallana’s future and believe they’ve done so with a new £120,000-a-week contract that puts him in the same pay bracket as the likes of James Milner and Daniel Sturridge.

The club have yet to confirm that he has penned a new deal, but it will be a major boost if he has following on from the news last week that Philippe Coutinho had committed his future.

Particularly with former boss Mauricio Pochettino hoping for a reunion at White Hart Lane, and with PSG keen on taking him to France, it’s a huge boost for the Reds to keep one of their top stars at the club for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless that will mean little if Liverpool and Klopp can’t arrest their current slide as it’s been a nightmare start to 2017 for the club.

With just one win in eight games in all competitions so far in January, Liverpool have crashed out of both domestic cups and fallen to fourth place in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

If they fail to match expectations and the ambition of their players moving forward, then there is an argument to suggest that they may not find it so easy to keep the likes of Coutinho and Lallana in the future.