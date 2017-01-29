(Video) Chris Smalling doubles Manchester United’s advantage as he heads home Anthony Martial’s classy cross

Manchester United have doubled their advantage over Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth round clash thanks to a header from Chris Smalling.
Jose Mourinho’s men took the lead in the first-half when Marouane Fellaini nodded in Bastian Schweinsteiger’s whipped delivery. They are now two goals ahead thanks to Smalling.
Anthony Martial cut in on the left-hand-side and his lofted cross was headed home emphatically by Smalling. Man United are surely now safely through to the next round as they look to retain the trophy.
Smalling’s goal vs Wigan. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yHnKkqE4lt
