Liverpool team news: Klopp reveals mixed updates ahead of Chelsea showdown

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his players have a big night ahead of them when they take on Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

Off the back of a run that has seen them win just once in their last eight games in all competitions, the Reds will be desperate for a result against the Premier League leaders in what should be an enthralling clash.

However, the German tactician has offered mixed news on the fitness of key players with the big news that he will wait and assess Sadio Mane on Tuesday before the game.

As noted by Sky Sports, Klopp says he will ‘look into Mane’s eyes tomorrow before deciding on whether or not he will play some part’.

The Senegal international was left distraught at the weekend after missing a decisive penalty which resulted in his side’s elimination, and he’ll return to Anfield with his club in a real sticky patch.

Having left with Liverpool still in both cups and putting the pressure on Chelsea, the 24-year-old returns to see them out of both cups and down in fourth and 10 points adrift of their upcoming opponents.

While it can’t all be attributed to his absence, his presence, and possible participation will be a major boost for his teammates who will welcome him back with open arms.

Further, Klopp also offered updates on Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, while it looks as though Ovie Ejaria will be out for some time after he sustained a serious injury.

“Lallana has trained but Clyney no,” Klopp said. “We can’t force it. We have to wait and see [if Clyne will be fit for tomorrow].

“Ejaria will be out for a while as he has ruptured something downstairs.”

In turn, with no new signings expected prior to the January transfer window deadline, Klopp will hope that his side show character and desire and produce a response in what will undoubtedly be a huge test for them against Antonio Conte’s side.