Arsenal complete two deadline-day deals as Wenger gives important moves green light

Arsenal have confirmed that youngsters Stephy Mavididi and Kaylen Hinds have both left the club in loan deals to join Charlton Athletic and Stevenage respectively.

As noted by the club’s official website, Hinds has signed a new contract with the Gunners but will spend the rest of this season on loan at League Two Stevenage.

Meanwhile, Mavididi has joined Charlton and will hope to continue his development with regular playing time having finished last season as the Under-23s side’s top goalscorer and has six in seven appearances so far this year for the club’s academy teams.

While they’re not exactly the headline-making stories that some Arsenal fans would have hoped for on deadline day, they remain important deals for two promising youngsters who have come through their youth ranks.

Having an opportunity to play at a higher level will significantly benefit the pair, and they will hope to return in the summer ready to push on and fight for a spot in the first-team squad moving forward.

Nevertheless, with Santi Cazorla the only real long-term injury problem heading into February, there’s a valid argument to suggest that Arsene Wenger doesn’t particularly need to sign any new players.

He’ll be hoping that his key individuals can steer clear of injuries and remain fit for the remainder of the campaign, as they continue to apply pressure on Chelsea in the Premier League title race and look to upset Bayern Munich in their Champions League meeting next month.

As for right now though, no new faces are expected at the club and their activity is likely to end with the departure of these two talented starlets.