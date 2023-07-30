Football Insider has reported that Stephy Mavididi has signed a five-year deal with Leicester City.

The report claims that the official announcement is expected to be made within the next 24-48 hours.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old, who previously played for Arsenal and Juventus before moving to Montpellier in 2020, reportedly underwent a medical at Leicester ahead of his £6.9 million transfer.

Mavididi’s move to Leicester City comes after several key players have left the club following their relegation.

The departure of players like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Youri Tielemans has likely opened up opportunities for new signings like Mavididi to make an impact in the team.

During his time at Montpellier, Mavididi made 98 appearances, scoring 21 goals, and providing 3 assists, showcasing his potential and ability to contribute to the team’s attacking prowess.

With a promising career ahead of him, the English forward will now look forward to joining Leicester City and help them return to the Premier League.