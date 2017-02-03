Mark Lawrenson’s Premier League predictions: Man United will slip up while Chelsea defeating title-rivals Arsenal

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has made his predictions for the upcoming set of Premier League fixtures to the BBC.

He believes that league leaders Chelsea will beat Arsenal 2-0, extending their lead over the Gunners to 12 points and effectively ending their title hopes. Lawro thinks that Tottenham, who are Chelsea’s nearest challengers, will beat Middlesbrough 2-0 and keep their title dreams alive. Liverpool have not won in four Premier League games, but Lawro reckons they will win 2-0 against Hull.

He has gone for a 1-1 draw as Manchester United visit Leicester, which would be a bitter blow for United’s title hopes and their chances of finishing inside the top four. Manchester City, however, will pick up all three points while they host Swansea City, defeating Paul Clement’s side 3-0.

At the other end of the table, Lawro believes that Cystal Palace will come out on top in their vital game with relegation battling rivals Sunderland, winning 2-1.

Here are Lawro’s predictions in full:

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 2-1 Sunderland

Everton 2-0 Bournemouth

Hull City 0-2 Liverpool

Southampton 2-1 West Ham

Watford 1-1 Burnley

West Brom 2-1 Stoke City

Tottenham 2-0 Middlesbrough