Tottenham vs Middlesbrough match preview: Spurs without defensive duo as they look to keep their title dreams alive

Tottenham host Middlesbrough on Saturday as they bid to keep their title dreams alive.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Sunderland midweek, which saw the gap between themselves and league leaders Chelsea grow to nine points. They remain the Blues’ nearest challengers, however, and there is still plenty of points to play for. Spurs simply cannot afford to drop points this weekend if they want to stand any chance at lifting the title come May.

Middlesbrough are having a steady season, but are still too close to the relegation zone for comfort. Aitor Karanka’s side need to start picking up points if they want to keep hold of their Premier League status.

The BBC have summarised all the latest team news for both sides ahead of tomorrow’s game. They report that Tottenham will be without Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose who are both out injured. Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Kieran Trippier are also ruled out. For Boro, the BBC report George Friend and Gaston Ramirez will both miss out, while Calum Chambers is a doubt.