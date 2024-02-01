Conor Gallagher is a target for Tottenham and journalist Paul Brown thinks it’s “clear” that Chelsea want to sell him and will accept “less than” their stated asking price.

The Blues don’t appear to be sure if they want Gallagher in the first place. It is evident that Maurico Pochettino wants to keep the midfield player with the team.

Having played in every game this season that he has been available, Pochettino has shown his desire to keep Gallagher. In Reece James’ absence, the midfielder was even given the captain’s armband.

However, Brown feels the Blues want to sell Gallagher and in order to do that, they are even willing to accept a lower price for him.

“It’s clear that Chelsea are willing to sell him. It’s also clear that nobody is willing to pay the asking price,” Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

“Everyone thinks that Chelsea will fold on this and be willing to accept less than they have publicly hinted he might go for.”

Tottenham will try to take advantage of whatever discounts they receive in order to complete the signing.

It won’t be shocking if Chelsea allows the buying side, who is most likely to be their London rivals, to pay less than what was first offered if they are genuinely ready to sell.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all [if Tottenham make a bid]. You might even see something as late as deadline day for Conor Gallagher,” Brown said.

“I think Spurs are still in the race here, and I would expect them to be one of the clubs that express an interest right up until the end of the window.

“Conor Gallagher’s position is a really interesting one. I think he could play for many different clubs in the Premier League, and he would certainly do a good job at Spurs. I’m fully expecting some kind of offer to materialise late in the day from Spurs.”