Tottenham are desperate to complete the signing of £60m striker

Tottenham are looking to address a number of issues in their squad in the January transfer window.

Spurs have been linked with a number of midfielders and defenders in recent weeks but the player they are looking to sign is a replacement of Harry Kane.

Kane joined Bayern Munich in the summer after a long transfer saga that saw the England striker leave the Premier League and move to Germany for a new challenge.

Spurs have used the options available to them; Richarlison and Heung-Min Son as their forwards but the Premier League club are now looking to add a proper replacement of Kane to their squad.

Ben Jacobs confirmed while speaking on Last Word on Spurs that the North London club are genuinely interested in signing Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

“Yeah I think that Tottenham are assessing if they can bring in a wide forward or a goalscorer, I think a really concrete target is Santiago Gimenez, but that’s one for the summer, there will be no exit as I’m aware in January, or if there is to be one it would be an incredible amount of money for Feyenoord,” Jacobs said.

Gimenez has been on fire in the Eredivisie this season. The striker has played 16 games this season in the league and scored 18 goals.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his club’s desire to sign players soon and help them build on an impressive season.

Replacing Kane at Tottenham sounds easy but it’s going to be difficult for them to actually find a player who can fill the big gap left by the England captain.