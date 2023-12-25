Tottenham looking at Dominic Solanke to add to their attacking firepower

Tottenham are monitoring Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke as the Premier League club is eyeing to sign a striker in the summer.

Solanke has been one of the best performers in the Premier League this season, with the English striker scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances this season.

The Bournemouth star hit a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

His scintillating current form is so good that he’s rubbing shoulders with Erling Haaland and Mo Salah at the top of the Premier League goal scoring charts.

A source has told The Sun that the Premier League giants are keeping a close eye on him.

A source said: “Spurs want to sign a striker in the Summer. The club hasn’t replaced Harry Kane so recruiting a new forward is a big priority and Solanke is someone they are closely monitoring.

“They’ve sent scouts to watch him already several times this season, and they will continue to track him into the New Year.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for Spurs, and Bournemouth know if he carries on showing the kind of form he is then they will struggle to stop other clubs from sniffing around him. They are bracing themselves for bids.”

Another Premier League striker has been linked with a move to Spurs is Brighton star Evan Ferguson but it seems like Ange Postecoglou’s team has cooled off interest in the Irishman.

After parting ways with Harry Kane last summer, they are expected to sign a long term replacement of him in the near future.

Tottenham’s arch rivals Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Solanke in recent weeks.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker may soon get another big move after impressing the London clubs.