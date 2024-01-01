Tottenham in talks with 24-year old attacker to join on loan in January

Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Al-Ittihad winger Jota to sign him in the January transfer window.

Spurs are expected to be busy in the transfer window as Ange Postecoglou aims to sign replacements of injured players in his squad.

Postecoglou’s priority is signing a new center-back and a move for Genoa’s Radu Dragusin might be completed soon.

Injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have forced the Spurs manager to get a new defender at the club after missing both of his first choice central defenders.

According to 90min, the North Londonders are expected to complete the signing of Portuguese star Jota this month.

The 24-year old has made just 11 appearances for Al Ittihad this season. He previously played under Postecoglou at Celtic and left the club just when the manager exited to join the Premier League.

The Daily Mail has reported that Spurs are in the market to sign an attacking player and they have already held talks with Jota.

The left-winger was a bright performer for Postecoglou at Celtic and bringing in a player that the manager has already worked with makes sense.

Jota has failed to settle in Saudi Arabia after his move last summer. He would jump at the opportunity to join his former manager at Spurs who are performing well this season.

Spurs are fifth in the league and aiming to finish in the top four under Postecoglou in his first season at the club.