Leicester City right to stand by Claudio Ranieri and pledge complete support

Leicester City have issued a statement insisting that manager Claudio Ranieri has the hierarchy’s “unwavering support” despite their struggles this season.

The defending Premier League champions have had a miserable campaign domestically this year, winning just five of 24 games, collecting 21 points in total which leaves them just a point above the relegation zone.

While the goals have dried up for the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, the once reliable backline has become porous and unable to stop the rot.

All in all things have gone horribly wrong for the Foxes this season, but rightly so, the club have backed Ranieri to turn things around in the coming weeks and months.

“In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first-team manager Claudio Ranieri,” the statement read on the club’s official website.

“The entire club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead.”

Given this is the manager that, against all odds, delivered a Premier League title to the club for the first time in their history, time is the least that he deserves right now.

Football is a fickle game and so if this comes down to the wire and Leicester’s top flight status is at stake, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this statement is quickly forgotten and a dramatic last-ditch change is made.

Nevertheless, Ranieri has time now to regroup and get on track as there are some big fixtures coming up in a packed schedule that will really test them.

From a trip to fellow strugglers Swansea City to their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Sevilla, Leicester have to get the balance right and put together a good run of form to ease the pressure on their shoulders.

By and large, this is the same group that finished top of the pile last season, so whether it’s an extended malaise after reaching the top of the mountain or teams figuring their system and style of play out, both the manager and players need to sort this mess out and quickly.

Ranieri’s been here before in terms of the pressure that comes with managing top clubs, now he has to use all that experience to get his team scrapping for every point and ensure that they don’t endure the worst nightmare for a defending champion and get relegated.