Jordon Ibe warns fans after Premier League footballer suffers identity theft

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe took to Instagram on Wednesday to warn fans of a fake account set up in his name.

The former Liverpool wideman, whose verified handle is @ibe33, outed @officialjordonibe as a Catfish-style imposter.

Fake profile, just in case you get any weird messages.. A photo posted by J.I (@ibe33) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Many comments on the post ignored its main message and instead focused on the fact that Ibe had allowed his battery to drain to just 18%, with multiple fans urging him to charge.

Liverpool charged Bournemouth £15m in July, as reported by BBC Sport, when Ibe became the club’s record signing.

The 21-year-old has so far struggled to live up to his price tag, with no goals or assists in his first 18 Premier League outings for the Cherries.

Ibe has started Bournemouth’s last 11 Prem games on the bench, with his last league start coming way back in November.

Bournemouth are currently winless in 2017 and have fallen to 14th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.