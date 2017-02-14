(Video) Di Maria free kick in PSG v Barca much better than first look

Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria must have taken great delight in scoring for PSG against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

He did so direct from a free kick inside the first 18 minutes of the Champions League last-16 tie.

Fantastic free kick by Di Maria https://t.co/eW8XoiCH5Z live on @btsport 2 right now. ? — Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) February 14, 2017

On first glance, Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen looks to be at fault for not moving. But the more you watch it the more you appreciate just what a fine strike it was by Di Maria.

The height of Di Maria’s shot peaks almost precisely at the top of the wall, meaning Ter Stegen has no chance to see it.

Incredible precision.