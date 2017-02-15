Chelsea on high alert as £21m target leaves door open for Stamford Bridge switch

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has conceded that he is flattered by interest from around Europe, with Chelsea keen on signing the 20-year-old this summer.

As noted by The Express, the Blues had a £21m bid rejected in January as clubs stepped up their interest in the talented youngster given his form for La Dea so far this season.

Kessie, a combative and defensive midfielder, has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he has established himself as one of the top talents in Serie A.

Although it’s added by the Evening Standard that Chelsea face tough competition from Roma, who were believed to be closing in on a deal earlier this month, Kessie has seemingly left the door open to all options at this stage as he is flattered by the interest in his services.

“I am very flattered that clubs of this level are interested in me,” the report quotes him as saying.

“This proves that I’m having a good season, that I continue to progress. I don’t want to go too fast.

“I don’t know if my club has received any offers. I’m under contract. We’ll see if we need to discuss anything.”

With the likely return of Champions League football to their schedule next season, Chelsea and Antonio Conte will undoubtedly make a point of adding strength and depth this summer.

Particularly given their lack of experienced options in midfield beyond N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas, that area of the squad will arguably need to be prioritised.

Kessie’s strength, energy and tenacity all make him a seemingly perfect fit for the Premier League, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not Chelsea can get over the line first and secure a deal.