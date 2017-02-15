Tottenham injury news: Pochettino receives major boost as key man returns to training

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has taken to Instagram to confirm that he has returned to training and is stepping up his return from injury.

The Belgian international suffered ankle ligament damage in the win over West Bromwich Albion last month, as was in visible pain at the time when he was assisted off the pitch in tears.

While the initial estimation was that he wouldn’t be able to return until mid-March, he’s looking to get back ahead of schedule but by taking all the necessary precautions in order to avoid a setback.

Things have gone slightly awry since he was sidelined, with Spurs winning two of five games in all competitions and conceding seven goals in that time.

Their defensive performance in the loss to Liverpool last weekend was widely criticised, and without his leadership and reading of the game, it was certainly much tougher for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to deal with their troubles.

Nevertheless, it looks as though they could be welcoming him back to action sooner than expected, as he will now step things up in training and try to get back to full fitness before the end of the month while hoping that he doesn’t suffer another knock.

With so much to play for between now and the end of the season, Tottenham will welcome Vertonghen back with open arms when he eventually returns to first-team action as they look to kick on and win some silverware this season.