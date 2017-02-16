Patrick Kluivert leaves the door open for Barcelona star Lionel Messi to leave to fellow European heavyweights

PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert has hinted that his side could make a move for Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the future, report The Sun.

Where do you even begin when it coming to describing Messi’s brilliance. His career achievements are testament to his quality. Five Ballon D’Ors, 28 major honours and 485 goals in the process – it, quite simply, defies belief.

The Argentine has firmly written his name in Barcelona, and footballing, folklore during his time at the Camp Nou. It seems improbable that he will ever leave the Catalan giants, but PSG director of football Kluivert remains optimistic that he can convince Messi to make the switch to Ligue 1.

The Sun quote Kluivert, who leaves the door open for a potential move for Messi in the future.

Messi will undoubtedly have been impressed by PSG during his side’s 4-0 demolition at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night. The prospect of adding him into an already star-studded PSG side is simply frightening.