Potential Arsene Wenger successor jokes about learning English as he enjoys Arsenal speculation

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has again responded to questions regarding his future and a possible move to Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Italian tactician saw his side continue to march towards another Serie A title on Friday night with a 4-1 win over Palermo, as they now prepare to switch their focus to the Champions League next week.

However, he couldn’t get away from questions about links with Arsenal, as he has become one of the favourites to be appointed as Arsene Wenger’s successor in the summer.

While he has previously played down the report and insisted that he is calm about the situation and sees himself staying in Turin, he does continue to leave the door open to a potential move to the Emirates.

“How’s my English?” he joked with reporters, as noted by ESPN FC. “I started learning before [my time at] Milan — now I have left it. They say I will go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen.”

Given his track record and the qualities that he has displayed, specifically at AC Milan and Juve in terms of managing at top European clubs, Allegri is undoubtedly a worthy candidate to be involved in the conversation as a replacement for Wenger.

Much still depends on whether or not the 67-year-old opts to leave Arsenal at the end of the season when his current contract expires, but there are certainly several coaches being considered in the event that a change is made.

Allegri has proven his ability to win league titles, work within budgets and improve players while also making an impression in Europe.

Now it comes down to whether the Arsenal hierarchy are keen on bringing him in to usher in a new era at the club with Wenger once again in the firing line this past week and being urged to go by a growing section of discontented supporters.