(Video) Danny Graham’s opening goal for Blackburn was so impressive that even Man United boss Jose Mourinho applauded

Danny Graham’s opening goal for Blackburn was so good that even Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was applauding.

Marvin Emnes released Graham with a smart reverse pass after leaving Marcos Rojo for dead with an excellent turn. Graham found himself one-on-one with Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, and finished in style. You can see the goal here.

It really was champagne football from Blackburn, and when you have the opposition manager applauding, you know you’ve just pulled off something special.