Man City transfer news: Mino Raiola outlines City target’s wage demands amid interest from two fellow European giants

AC Milan goalkeeping prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract demands have been revealed, report Calciomercato.

It’s incredible to think that Donnarumma is still only 17-years-old. Standing at six-foot-five between Milan’s posts, he has firmly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Italy. He has also made two appearances for the Italy national team.

Donnarumma is destined for the very top, and his good performances at the San Siro have, predictably, captured the attention of several European heavyweights.

Calciomercato report that Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all interested in securing Donnarumma’s signature. They would have their starting goalkeeper sorted for the next 20-years.

The Italian outlet claim that Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola, who engineered Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer to Manchester United in the summer, is aware of their interest. He has subsequently told Milan the figure his client needs to receive if he is to commit his future to the club.

According to Calciomercato, Donnarumma wants to earn £3.4million-a-year, despite his tender age. That works out at more than £65,000-a-week, which is astronomical money for a player of his age.

The difficulty for Milan is that if they don’t agree to match his demands, you can guarantee that somebody else will.