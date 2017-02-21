(Video) Falcao goal: Monaco ace produces sensational finish to bail out Subasic after blunder

Monaco striker Falcao is in incredible form this season, and he showed just how confident he is with this stunning finish against Manchester City.

Danijel Subasic was guilty of making an awful error just minutes earlier as Sergio Aguero drew his side level at 2-2 in the second half in a thriller at the Etihad.

However, Falcao scored his second of the night and his side’s third away goal with one of the best finishes that you’ll see.

With 21 goals in 28 games so far this season, the Colombian international is in brilliant form, and it was just another example of his exceptional composure and execution in front of goal.

Aguero grabbed the sixth goal of the game to drag City level again, but this will certainly be the goal of the game and perhaps of the season as Monaco will be delighted with taking three away goals with them into the second leg.