Liverpool ace set to pen new £110k-a-week contract to extend Anfield stay

Liverpool ace Adam Lallana will commit his future to the club, with reports claiming that he is set to sign a new three-year deal with the Reds.

The 28-year-old has impressed under Jurgen Klopp this season, and in turn having established himself as a key figure for the German tactician, the club have made the move to secure his future with a new deal.

As per Sky Sports, Lallana is expected to sign a new three-year contract, with an option to extend for a fourth year, and he will see his salary rise to £110,000-a-week to become one of the top paid players at Anfield.

The England international joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 in a £25m deal, as noted in the report, and has improved particularly this season.

Having scored seven goals in 27 appearances this season, it shows how far he’s come on given that he’s managed 20 in 117 in all competitions since moving to Merseyside as he has carved out a role in the side and been effective in the system.

Liverpool have had their troubles since the turn of the year which has led to them finding themselves out of both cup competitions and with a battle to make the top four in the Premier League on their hands.

Klopp will need the likes of Lallana to rediscover their best form to ensure that it isn’t an entirely disappointing campaign, although their 2-0 win over Tottenham last time out coupled with the fact that they’re just a point outside of the top four means that there is certainly still plenty to play for between now and May.