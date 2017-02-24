Chelsea transfer news: Courtois replacement on radar, Conte suffers blow in pursuit of £50m target

Chelsea are likely to be busy this summer, with speculation linking them with making changes to their squad ahead of next season.

Antonio Conte is on course to deliver a Premier League title to the club’s supporters in his first season in charge, while a return to the Champions League seems increasingly likely.

In turn, he’ll have to strengthen his squad where possible, but with speculation linking Thibaut Courtois with an exit this summer, The Sun claim that the Blues have their eyes on a replacement already.

With Real Madrid keen on the Belgian international, Chelsea have focused their attentions on Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.

While there are claims that David De Gea and Hugo Lloris are also targets for the Spanish giants, as per the report, it remains to be seen if Courtois moves on. Clearly based on this rumour though, Chelsea are making contingency plans to deal with the loss of a key player.

Elsewhere, it appears as though Conte is also set to suffer a transfer blow in his pursuit of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

As noted by The Sun earlier this week, the Italian international was back on the radar for the Premier League leaders after a bust-up with coach Massimiliano Allegri saw him dropped from the squad for their Champions League clash with Porto on Wednesday night.

While that threatened his future in Turin according to reports, it doesn’t appear as though the feud will go on as Allegri confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Bonucci is back in the squad and so any planned £50m bid for him could be scuppered.

“Bonucci? Leo is available again, so I will evaluate the situation,” the Italian tactician told reporters.

“The case with Bonucci was closed when I spoke with the club and the President, we had been to dinner after speaking with [Beppe] Marotta, [Pavel] Nedved and [Fabio] Paratici.

“These things happen, after the game he apologised, things have returned to how they were before and now he’s back available. The important thing is that there are rules, there is discipline and respect.

“Everyone saw what happened against Palermo, it was a situation that has went in full view of the world. In the dressing room it happens now and then, but these things are normal and they happen in a group situation.

“Bonucci is an extraordinary player, who plays with two great champions like [Giorgio] Chiellini and [Andrea] Barzagli. Leo could stay on the bench tomorrow due to a technical choice.”

All in all, it sounds as though the altercation has been put in the past and they’ve moved on. In turn, Chelsea may have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements this summer.