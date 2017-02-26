Roma interesting in signing Chelsea defender who spent the best part of a year on the sidelines after horror injury

Roma are interested in signing out-of-favour Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, report Calciomercato.

Zoua established himself as an important member of Chelsea’s first-team squad in the 2014/15 campaign, and received a Premier League winners medal for his efforts.

By the time 2015/16 came around, Zouma had established himself as a cornerstone in both Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink’s starting sides. However, the Frenchman ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Manchester United and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

He has now recovered from the horror injury and is fit to feature for the Blues, but finds his route into Antonio Conte’s starting eleven blocked in it’s entirety. Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill have scarcely put a foot wrong since Conte switched to a back-three, and with Chelsea on track to win the title – the Italian has no reason to make any drastic changes to his side.

That leaves Zouma virtually glued to the bench, and according to Calciomercato, one Italian giant could be set to offer him an escape route. Calciomercato believe that Roma are keen to secure Zouma’s services. He would undoubtedly form quite a partnership with Antonio Rudiger if a deal materialises.