Everton star who has bagged 16 Premier League goals so far this term targeted by Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is a summer transfer target for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, report The Sun.

Lukaku has been in fine form for the Toffees so far this campaign, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions in the Premier League. He trails Harry Kane and Alexis Sanchez by just one goal in the race for the Golden Boot, and few would bet against him winning the accolade.

The Belgian has always been a reliable goalscorer, but other areas of his game have developed considerably in recent seasons. Lukaku has tightened up his first-touch, his link-up play is more fluid and his hold-up play has taken major steps forward. All-in-all, he is a very well-rounded centre-forward.

His good performances for Everton have captured the attention of one of the greatest defenders ever to play the game. Fabio Cannavaro, who is currently manager of Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, has revealed that he is keen to bring Lukaku to the Chinese Super League in the summer.

The Sun quote Cannavaro in saying: “It is possible to speak to Romelu Lukaku, but the problem is that Everton don’t want to let him leave.”