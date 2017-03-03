Chelsea star breaks the club’s rules on mid-season holidays by going skiing in France

Chelsea are to remind their players about the rules on mid-season holidays after John Terry broke them, report the Telegraph.

Terry has been on the fringes for the Blues since Antonio Conte took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer. He was initially used by the Italian, but an ankle injury sustained during his side’s 2-2 draw with Swansea derailed his run in the side.

When Terry returned from injury, he found his route into the starting side firmly blocked. Conte had switched to a back three and the trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill had scarcely put a foot wrong in his absence.

If Terry is looking to impress Conte and win back his spot in the side, he is not going to by breaking the club’s policies on mid-season holidays. The Telegraph report that Chelsea forbid players going on potentially dangerous holidays in the middle of the season. Terry enjoyed his days off by going skiing with his family, and breaking the rules.