Arsenal lead five-horse race including PL rivals for £50m-rated prolific forward

Arsenal are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer, but they still face fierce competition.

The 25-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has scored 27 goals and added three assists to his work.

With 22 in Ligue 1 alone, it marks the third straight campaign in which he has scored 20+ league goals, and in turn it continues to lead to Europe’s top clubs being linked with a move to acquire his services.

According to The Sun, Arsenal remain as favourites to sign the £50m-rated striker who they have seemingly courted for some time, but whether this summer is finally the transfer market in which he joins the Gunners remains to be seen.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all mentioned in the report as alternative destinations. From Liverpool needing to possibly replace Daniel Sturridge, City looking for a Sergio Aguero alternative or Atletico Madrid needed to find a player capable of stepping into Antoine Griezmann’s shoes if he leaves, they all have their reasons.

Naturally, when it comes to Arsenal though and a big-money recruit, it has to be asked as to whether Arsene Wenger is genuinely willing to splash out that much money on one player.

If he decides to stay beyond this season given that his current contract expires in the summer, the French tactician will be under pressure to change the club’s fortunes as they look set for another disappointing campaign this year with failure in the Premier League and Champions League.

Should they fall short yet again, it must then be the time regardless of whether or not Wenger stays that the hierarchy accept that they must spend big and strengthen the squad with world-class talent if they have aspirations of taking Arsenal back to the top of the tree.