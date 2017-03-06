Southampton midfielder who has already played for two European heavyweights in his career targeted by La Liga giants

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has been lined up as a surprise transfer target for former side Barcelona, according to The Sun.

Romeu is a product of the illustrious La Masia academy, and made two appearances for Barcelona before moving to Premier League giants Chelsea. It was under Rafa Benitez’s stewardship that Romeu showed his best form at Stamford Bridge, but he was unable to establish himself as an important member of any other manager’s squad.

He subsequently joined Southampton on a permanent deal. Romeu has gone on to make 50 Premier League appearances for the Saints, showcasing his classy distribution and rugged, combative style.

His good performances at St. Mary’s appear to have captured the attention of his former side. The Sun believe that Barcelona have been impressed with Romeu’s progress and are considering making a move to re-sign him.

Romeu is only 25-years-old, and players in his position do not usually peak for a few years yet. Having a side like Barcelona chasing his signature is testament to his progress since leaving Chelsea.