AS Monaco midfield maestro who is being targeted by four Premier League heavyweights will cost a staggering £52M

AS Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is being targeted by four Premier League heavyweights, has been given a £52million price-tag, report The Sun.

Bakayoko, who is a product of the Rennes academy, moved to Monaco in the summer of 2014. He has since made 78 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, finding the back of the net four times.

The 22-year-old shows maturity beyond his age in the pivot of the midfield, and his good performances for Monaco appear to have captured the attention of several of the Premier League’s biggest names.

According to The Sun, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all interested in securing the Frenchman’s services when the summer transfer window comes around.

However, the tabloid believe that Bakayoko will not come cheap, they report that Monaco will demand a fee in the region of £52million if they are to part with one of their prize possessions. It remains to be seen whether that’s a price any of the four sides will be prepared to pay.