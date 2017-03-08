Top Arsenal managerial candidate demands £4.3m-a-season deal and sets three-week deadline

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with the Arsenal post this summer, and he could be edging closer to considering his options.

The Italian tactician has established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe with his work at AC Milan and now in Turin, and his name being linked with the Arsenal job should come as no surprise.

With so much uncertainty still surrounding Arsene Wenger’s future at the club, it remains to be seen whether or not a change is made, but Allegri is seemingly looking to commit himself to Juve and has made his demands over a new deal.

As per Il Tempo, via Football Italia, the 49-year-old wants a new four-year deal worth £4.35m-a-season, while he has also asked for full authority on first-team matters.

Further, it’s added that he has given the Bianconeri a deadline until the end of the month to make their decision so that he can secure his future either in Turin or elsewhere.

As noted in the report, he has also been linked with the Barcelona job with Luis Enrique confirming last week that he will step down at the end of the season.

In turn, Allegri is a man in demand it seems, and it will be down to Juventus to now come up with an offer that he finds acceptable so that he commits his long-term future to the Serie A giants.

If rumours are to be believed that he is in contention for the Arsenal job, then this latest update will be a concern for the Gunners hierarchy who will be monitoring the situation closely and will hope to not miss out on one of their top targets.