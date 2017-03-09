Mesut Ozil only 10th on list of players Arsenal fans want to keep, Alexis Sanchez fifth

Poor old Mathieu Debuchy!

The French full-back came last as Arsenal supporters voted this week, via a Sky Sports poll, for which players they wanted to remain at the club.

Sky asked fans to vote “keep” or “let go” on 25 first-team players. And the results were very interesting.

Hector Bellerin is the man Gooners are most desperate to stay, with a whopping 74,200 fans voting for Arsenal to keep the young Spaniard.

The four most popular players were all defenders (if you include can include a goalkeeper in that category), with Petr Cech second, followed by Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez is arguably Arsenal’s most talented footballer, but he only came fifth, perhaps because the 28-year-old has looked rather disillusioned with life at the Emirates recently, irking some fans by grinning on the subs bench during damaging defeats to Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s other global icon, Mesut Ozil, is way down in 10th, after failing to find his best form this season. The German international has only produced four Premier League assists this term – 15 fewer than he ended up with at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

Results in full (number represents number of “keep” votes):

Bellerin: 74.2k

Cech: 69.5k

Koscielny: 68.6k

Mustafi: 68k

Alexis: 66.6k

Cazorla: 62.8k

Iwobi: 62.3k

Welbeck: 61.3k

Ramsey: 60k

Ozil: 58.8k

Oxlade-Chamberlain: 57.9k

Xhaka: 56.4k

Walcott: 56k

Perez: 53.7k

Holding: 51.9k

Ospina: 50.4k

Giroud: 48.2k

Monreal: 45.3k

Elneny: 44.8k

Gibbs: 39.2k

Coquelin: 35.9k

Gabriel: 31.2k

Jenkinson: 31.2k

Mertesacker: 29.8k

Debuchy: 25.4k

Results correct as of 10am Thursday, March 9.