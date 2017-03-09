Arsenal set for summer exodus as winger keen to follow Alexis Sanchez out the Emirates exit door

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was once considered one of the most exciting young talents in England football. Making his Southampton debut at the tend age 16-years-old, he took to professional football like a fish to water, and it captured the attention of one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

In the summer of 2011, Oxlade-Chamberlain put pen-to-paper on a move to Arsenal. He has gone on to make 180 appearances for the Gunners, finding the back of the net on 20 occasions. However, he has failed to live up to what many expected of him. While physically he can measure up to any player in the league, his end product is inconsistent and he has subsequently failed to establish himself as a cornerstone in Arsene Wenger’s side.

ESPN believe that he has had enough of being a bit-part player at the Emirates, and wants to leave Arsenal in a bid to reignite his stuttering career. They note that his contract expires in 2018, so he could well leave on the cheap.

As per ESPN, Alexis Sanchez, who is Arsenal’s top goal scorer this campaign, also wants to leave at the season’s end. That would leave Wenger in dire need of offensive reinforcements, if he himself is still at the club come next season.