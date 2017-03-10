John Terry rejected three Premier League offers in Jan but may join another English club when Chelsea let him go

He once said that he’d never play for another Premier League club but, according to reports, JT’s mind may have changed.

John Terry will reportedly consider offers from English clubs this summer.

The Chelsea skipper has received strong indications that his Stamford Bridge career is coming to an end, claim The Times, who add that the 36-year-old rejected offers from Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, plus a loan bid from Bournemouth, in January.

Centre-back Terry has previously stated that he would not play for another English team, but he looks set to reevaluate that decision, say The Times, such is the strength of his desire to prolong his playing career.

The vast majority of Terry’s career has been devoted to Chelsea, who are the only professional club he has ever played for, other than Nottingham Forest, where he spent a six-game loan spell in 2000.

Terry’s two-decade Chelsea spell will likely end, or at least pause, in June when his contract is up, opening the door for a free transfer away from Stamford Bridge.