Chelsea and Arsenal set to go head-to-head in the race to sign electric £20M-rated winger from Championship strugglers

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to lock horns in the race to sign Wolves winger Helder Costa in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Costa, who is a product of the illustrious Benfica academy, is one of the most exciting wide-men in England’s second tier. The Portuguese is also Wolves’ top goal scorer so far this campaign, having found the back of the net ten times in all competitions.

He is enjoying a stellar season, and his good performances appear to have captured the attention of two of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

According to The Sun, both Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in securing Costa’s services in the summer. The Sun believe that Wolves have only recently forked out £13million to sign the 23-year-old, but could be tempted to cash-in if an offer in the region of £20million comes their way. It remains to be seen whether either side will make turn their interest into something concrete.